Home Cities Vijayawada

50 more public toilets to be built in Vijayawada

V Prasanna Venkatesh urged the public to avoid open defecation and make use of the toilets maintained by the municipal corporation across the 59 divisions of Vijayawada.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP, public toilet

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has requested Vijayawada residents to support the goal of achieving ODF++ status for the city. 

He urged the public to avoid open defecation and make use of the toilets maintained by the municipal corporation across the 59 divisions of the city. 

In a press release issued here on Thursday, the civic body chief said that instruction was given to the engineering department officials to identify suitable locations for constructing 50 more communal/public toilets in the city as part of transforming Vijayawada. 

Soon after identifying the localities, tenders will be invited and works will be commenced, he said, adding that directions were also given to repair the defunct communal/public toilets and make them accessible for the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada toilets Vijayawada open defecation free
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp