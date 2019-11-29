50 more public toilets to be built in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has requested Vijayawada residents to support the goal of achieving ODF++ status for the city.

He urged the public to avoid open defecation and make use of the toilets maintained by the municipal corporation across the 59 divisions of the city.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, the civic body chief said that instruction was given to the engineering department officials to identify suitable locations for constructing 50 more communal/public toilets in the city as part of transforming Vijayawada.

Soon after identifying the localities, tenders will be invited and works will be commenced, he said, adding that directions were also given to repair the defunct communal/public toilets and make them accessible for the public.