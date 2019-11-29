Boating to resume in Vijayawada after two-month break

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, some good news for holidayers as the tourism department is all set to resume boating activities in Vijayawada from December 1.

Boating and ferry services to Bhavani Island, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, were first stopped due to floods in Krishna river in August and then again after the September 15 boat mishap on Godavari near Kachluru of Devipatnam mandal.

“We will run three boats with less than 12-seater capacity at tourist destinations within the city,” said M Ravi Kumar, assistant manager of the water fleet section of the APTDC-Vijayawada.

The move might have been taken due to the decline in the department’s revenue generation after tourist footfall decreased.

The officials also stated that restrictions put on liquor sale have decreased the income of resorts and other weekend gateaways in the city.

“It is important that we re-start boating activities as soon as possible, at least in Vijayawada as tourist footfall in places such as Bhavani Island is high in weekends. Waiting till the control room is built is not a good option as this is a peak season,” said another APTDC official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar assured that operating the tourist boats before the control room is built will not pose any danger to tourists. “We will conduct all necessary inspections at Berm Park, from where jetties leave for the island, and others. Also, all boats have undergone repairs as suggested by the port authorities,” Ravi Kumar said, adding jet-ski, speed boats and other water sporting activities will also resume on the same day.

However, the post-floods renovations at the island are yet to be completed and, so, it would be partially opened to the tourists, informed a Bhavani Island Development Corporation (BIDC) official.

“The amount of Rs 1.72 crore proposed for the renovation works is yet to be sanctioned. Maze garden, robotic park and open gym have been renovated and can be used by the visitors,” said BIDC executive director Umamaheshwar Rao. Pavements, musical fountain and the iconic tower are yet to be restored.

The APTDC official added that 80 boat drivers will be trained at Berm Park from December 2 to 21.