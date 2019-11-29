Home Cities Vijayawada

Workshop discusses best practices in Vijayawada schools

Nine themes discussed included developing reading, writing ability for students of classes 3-8, timely assessments in mathematics and language skills and analysis of students’ performance reports.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A State-level workshop on the transformation of municipal schools was conducted here in the city on Thursday. Discussions on implementation of best practices in schools were held among nine teams at the forum.

Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and municipal commissioners from across the State took part in the meeting.

Students of classes 8-10 will be provided career education programme (CEP) and every student can customise it based on his/her interest area.

Students of classes 8-10 will be provided career education programme (CEP) and every student can customise it based on his/her interest area.

As per the customisation, the student will be counselled about his career options.

Meanwhile, a faculty volunteer programme would be taken up for 4,200 teachers. Under it, one-two teachers from each school will be given special training. Similarly, the faculty and asset management system, e-curriculum and social engagement policies would also be implemented in the schools. 

The officials also discussed how the students can perform better in the SSC examinations. Coordinators, teachers from municipal schools and representative of various teachers’ unions also took part in the one-day workshop.

