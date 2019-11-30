50% people say they gave bribe to get work done

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is ranked behind Telangana at 13th place among all the States in the India Corruption Survey 2019, but the number of people who reported to have given bribes in AP has increased from 38 per cent to 50 per cent. Among the Southern states, after Kerala, AP was found to be less corrupt compared to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. During the survey, 50 per cent of the participants said they have paid a bribe to get their work done. Thirty per cent said they gave bribe multiple times.

Among the departments, most incidents of bribe were for settling property registration and land issues. Compared to 2018, the percentage of bribe in property registration and land issues came down by 7 per cent from 50 per cent.

The most marked improvement was witnessed in the police department, where the percentage of corruption in 2019 has come down drastically to 7 per cent from 33 per cent in 2018. But the real cause of concern was that bribes in the municipal corporation department, which were not found in 2018, were found to be 21 per cent this year. The percentage of bribes given to get works done also was on the rise in other departments including electricity boards, transport office and tax office.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of corruption cases between 2015 and 2017 increased. As against 185 cases in 2015, in 2017, it was 199. In 2016, there was a marginal drop in the corruption cases registered. That year the number of cases were 164.

The new government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ushered in several measures to put a check on corruption at different levels. The Chief Minister a few days ago launched 14400, a citizen helpline number meant to enable people to complain about graft in government departments.The State government has already engaged the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to study structural issues in government departments vis-a-vis corruption. It is likely to submit its report by February.