Home Cities Vijayawada

98 robbers caught this year: RPF IG

He also stressed on the need to increase the escorting of night trains to enhance passenger security and explained that the RPF had managed to nab some of the most wanted criminals this year.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   RPF Inspector General GM Eswara Rao has said passenger safety was the top priority for the Force and that the police have managed to arrest 96 thieves in the Vijayawada railway division limits since January. Addressing a press conference here on Friday regarding the performance of the RPF, Rao said the staff had been advised to be vigilant, prompt and perform duties with integrity.

He also stressed on the need to increase the escorting of night trains to enhance passenger security and explained that the RPF had managed to nab some of the most wanted criminals this year. “Madhuri Venkata Vivek Anand is one of the most wanted criminals and involved in more than 19 cases of theft. After his arrest, the RPF personnel recovered `7.7 lakh worth of stolen booty from him.

One Menapati Srinivasan, who stole 1 kg of gold ornaments worth `20.46 lakh, is involved in 15 different cases. We also arrested a gang of six robbers who stole a bag containing `50 lakh cash near Gudur railway station,” Rao explained.

All the arrested were involved in over 145 theft cases and `5.58 crore worth stolen properties were recovered from them. Apart from this, RPF personnel rescued 302 runaway children. When asked about enhancing security measures in Vijayawada station, Rao said more CCTVs, baggage scanners and metal detectors would be installed soon on the station premises. “As part of the phase-2 of security enhancement in railway stations, Vijayawada station will get all these facilities soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp