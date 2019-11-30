98 robbers caught this year: RPF IG

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RPF Inspector General GM Eswara Rao has said passenger safety was the top priority for the Force and that the police have managed to arrest 96 thieves in the Vijayawada railway division limits since January. Addressing a press conference here on Friday regarding the performance of the RPF, Rao said the staff had been advised to be vigilant, prompt and perform duties with integrity.

He also stressed on the need to increase the escorting of night trains to enhance passenger security and explained that the RPF had managed to nab some of the most wanted criminals this year. “Madhuri Venkata Vivek Anand is one of the most wanted criminals and involved in more than 19 cases of theft. After his arrest, the RPF personnel recovered `7.7 lakh worth of stolen booty from him.

One Menapati Srinivasan, who stole 1 kg of gold ornaments worth `20.46 lakh, is involved in 15 different cases. We also arrested a gang of six robbers who stole a bag containing `50 lakh cash near Gudur railway station,” Rao explained.

All the arrested were involved in over 145 theft cases and `5.58 crore worth stolen properties were recovered from them. Apart from this, RPF personnel rescued 302 runaway children. When asked about enhancing security measures in Vijayawada station, Rao said more CCTVs, baggage scanners and metal detectors would be installed soon on the station premises. “As part of the phase-2 of security enhancement in railway stations, Vijayawada station will get all these facilities soon.”