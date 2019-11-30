AP police get 9 SKOCH awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh police won nine ‘SKOCH Order of Merit’ awards for outstanding work in various areas of policing in 2019. DGP D Gautam Sawang received the awards at the SKOCH Summit held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday.

In the online voting, the weekly off introduced in police received maximum number of votes.

AP police also received eight other awards for women juvenile wing, face tracker, prerana, spoorthy, integrated surveillance patrolling and research centre, junior investigating officers, transfer management system and visitors monitoring system.