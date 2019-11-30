Attack on Naidu’s convoy: TDP to raise issue in Parl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attack on the convoy of Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu during his Amaravati visit, the TDP has alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders had instigated their activists to obstruct the TDP chief. They also accused Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautham Sawang of acting like a YSRC activist.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, TDP leaders, including K Atchhnnaidu, N Chinarajappa, N Ramanaidu and Varla Ramaiah, said that Naidu visited Amaravati to show the world that nothing was happening in the capital city after the YSRC came to power. With the sole intention of obstructing the visit, some YSRC activists hurled chappals and stones at Naidu’s convoy, they alleged.

“The DGP and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are responsible for giving scope for such untoward incidents during the visit of Naidu, who is under Z+ security. The statement given by the DGP after the attack is highly objectionable and in a way, it is supporting the attack. He should remember that the opposition leaders have right to protest against the government. The DGP is not acting as the police boss, but as a YSRC activist. We will raise the issue (attack on Naidu’s convoy) in Parliament and expose the failure of the State police,’’ former minister Atchhannaidu said.

TDP files police complaint

TDP leaders lodged a complaint with Thullur police demanding action against those who attacked the convoy of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Leaders including K Atchannaidu, N Ramanaidu and P Ashok Babu, in the complaint, said a few people holding placards and black flags obstructed the convoy of Naidu when it arrived at the seed access road. Raising slogans against the TDP and its leader, they pelted stones and chappals on the bus in which Naidu was travelling

“They raised slogans in favour of the YSRC and a police lathi was thrown at the bus with an intention to harm Naidu and other TDP leaders. The front windshield of the bus was damaged in stone pelting,’’ the TDP leaders said in the complaint and appealed to the police to register a criminal case and take action against the culprits.