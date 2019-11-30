BJP flays YSRC for hiking honorarium for pastors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State leaders vehemently opposed the YSRC government’s decision to dole out funds for pastors’ honorarium and towards subsidy for religious programmes. They questioned the government as to how it could use 23 per cent of endowments consolidated funds for various initiatives, while it funds other religious programmes.

In a press meet in New Delhi on Friday, BJP AP unit came down heavily on the six-month governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We are completely against the YSRC government’s decision to hike honorarium for pastors and funding trips to Jerusalem. How can the government use endowments consolidated funds? This is against the secular spirit.

Also, if the YSRC government plans to raise funds using temple lands, we will revolt. It should drop such plans,” alleged State president Kanna Lakshminarayana. He further expressed concern that Jagan may have lost a grip on the administration within six months. He found fault with the YSRC for using police force to allegedly trouble the Opposition parties.