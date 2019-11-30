ESCs aiding youth secure employment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Employability skills centres (ESCs) have been set up in all 525 degree colleges across the State, with the students being trained in courses such as Python and Amazon Web Services, said AP Skill Development Centre MD A Srikant, while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

“Software companies are also coming to hire these ‘non-technical’ students. Around 662 students, who had been trained by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) were selected in the eligibility test conducted by Infosys in Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts and got jobs,” he added.

During the press conference, APSSDC chairperson Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said that the APSSDC was working in tune with the ambitious goals of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to create jobs for the youth.

“We are happy to win the gold medal at the Skill India Summit and Awards organised by ASSOCHAM in Delhi for providing best skills training in the country. Youngsters are benefiting from the training and securing jobs,” he said. APSSDC MD and CEO Arja Srikanth said the APSSDC has implemented a six-month training programme.