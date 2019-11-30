‘Expedite identification of beneficiaries, lands’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed district collectors to expedite the process of identifying beneficiaries and lands for distributing house sites to 25 lakh families by Ugadi. Addressing the collectors through a video conference from Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Secretary suggested them to give first priority for identifying available government lands and then go for land acquisition, if needed. She also instructed the officials to identify the unobjectionable lands and those in litigation.

As there is a need for acquiring more lands in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts for the purpose, Chief Secretary Sawhney directed the respective collectors to take steps in that regard.

While reviewing on YSR Navasakam, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to expedite mapping of village and ward secretariats and complete computerisation. Similarly, the officials were also told to speed up survey for finding beneficiaries for rice distribution, Arogyasri, pension cards and other government benefits. The officials were told to follow guidelines in toto and complete the process on time. Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam suggested the officials to identify government lands for distribution of house sites to people to reduce the burden of land acquisition.