Helplines ensure swift rescue of women 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of ghastly rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, TNIE takes a look at the safety of women in Andhra Pradesh, crime against women and children and what women should do if they find themselves in danger.

In order to help the women and children in distress and curb crime against women, the Police Department has set up various women’s protection cells such as Mahila Mitra, Mahila Rakshak and Shakti teams.

It has launched dedicated helpline numbers such as Dial 100, 112, 181, 1090 and 1091 to render help to the women in danger.

When TNIE contacted the aforesaid helplines to check whether they are working or not, three - Dail 100, 112 and 181 - are active and one helpline - 1091- seems to be working, but there is no response. The answer for the other helpline 1090 is “The Number Does not Exist.”

While Dial 100 helpline is famous among the public, the other helplines 112 and 181 were launched recently to take complaints from women, especially pertaining to their safety while travelling and at workplace and to protect them from domestic harassment.

Helplines to the rescue of women

Following the rape and murder of veterinarian women organisations in the State condemned the act and expressed serious concern over the safety of women. They opined that police should strengthen patrolling at night as majority of the atrocities against women are reported from 8 to 11 pm. “The gruesome incident that happened in Hyderabad is one such example that women have no security in society. We seem to be losing it as a society. With only stricter laws, women can feel safe and secure. What is the use of making Nirbhaya and other laws when we cannot protect our girls,” Sadineni Yamini Sharma, Rashtriya Brahmana Front national women president, sought to know.

Though the rate of crime against women in AP was high earlier, it has declined for the past two years.

According to the data provided by the Police Department, as many as 14,544 cases of crime against women were reported in 2017. The number of cases declined to 13,929 in 2018. When contacted, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao urged the public to dial 100 or just send a message to WhatsApp No. 7328909090 sharing their location when they are in danger.