Irrigation  projects: 4 chief engineers transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department transferred four chief engineers of various irrigation projects on Friday. Chief engineer (projects), Kurnool, C Narayana Reddy has been posted as the CE of Krishna Delta System in place of R Satish Kumar.

Satish Kumar has been posted as CE (Quality Control) for Coastal Region, Vijayawada, and AP Engineering Research Laboratories in place of M Srinivasa Reddy. Srinivasa Reddy will now be the CE of NTR Telugu Ganga Project.