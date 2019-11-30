Irrigation projects: 4 chief engineers transferred
Satish Kumar has been posted as CE (Quality Control) for Coastal Region, Vijayawada, and AP Engineering Research Laboratories in place of M Srinivasa Reddy.
VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department transferred four chief engineers of various irrigation projects on Friday. Chief engineer (projects), Kurnool, C Narayana Reddy has been posted as the CE of Krishna Delta System in place of R Satish Kumar.
Satish Kumar has been posted as CE (Quality Control) for Coastal Region, Vijayawada, and AP Engineering Research Laboratories in place of M Srinivasa Reddy. Srinivasa Reddy will now be the CE of NTR Telugu Ganga Project.