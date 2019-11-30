Home Cities Vijayawada

National highways more prone to mishaps 

The Transport Department has decided to conduct another road safety audit for the State highways stretching 984 km in Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 30th November 2019 02:42 AM

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As many as 2,370 people were killed in accidents on National Highway-16 in the State in 2018, according to the Road Safety Audit report prepared by the Transport Department, in collaboration with the engineering students. In all, 8,122 road accidents were reported on national highways spread over 6,672 km in the State in 2018. Out of the total, 2,643 accidents were fatal, in which 2,929 people were killed. As many as 8,251 people were injured in the mishaps. 

The highest number of accidents were reported on 130 km Chilakapalem - Ramabhadrapuram - Rayada stretch, 102 km Kurnool - Bellary via Kudumulu and Alur stretch, 94 km stretch connecting Rajampet, Kadiri and Tumkur and 86 km Kadiri - Hindupur highway.

Overspeeding, drunk driving, issues in road engineering and lack of crash barriers at accident-prone zones and truck lay-bys, amenities centres at every 30 km distance and signage boards are said to be the major reasons for the increase in the number of accidents on NH-16.The Transport Department has decided to conduct another road safety audit for the State highways stretching 984 km in Andhra Pradesh. 

Road safety audit for State highways

“Considering the severity of road accidents in the State, the Transport Department has decided to give approval only to those infrastructure projects that are designed as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms and audited by the Road Safety Committee appointed by the State government,” Joint Transport Commissioner SAV Prasada Rao told TNIE.  

“Recently, the government has given nod to sanction `2.5 crore from the Road Safety Fund for the audit of State highways identified by the Transport Department. The audit will be taken up with the support of R&B and engineering officials,” Prasada Rao added. 

