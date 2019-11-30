Only Rs 5,674 crore spent on Amaravati: Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Quashing the claims of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the expenditure made on Amaravati during his regime, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana clarified that only Rs 5,674 crore was spent, not Rs 9,060 crore as claimed by the TDP chief.

The minister also alleged that the Naidu government diverted `2,060 crore of bank loans to other government schemes.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister punched holes in the claims made by the former Chief Minister. “Naidu claimed that his government mobilised `9,492 crore for the capital development and spent `9,060 crore. In reality, only `5,674 crore was spent and `1,800 crore worth bills are pending.

The `2,060 crore loans, which were included in his claims of expenditure, were borrowed in the name of APCRDA and diverted for spending on welfare initiatives,” he alleged. He revealed that of the money spent, about seven per cent was paid to consultants alone. “The TDP government had entered into MoUs with consultants for `845 crore. Of this, `320 crore was paid.

This amounts to about seven per cent of the total amount they spent. Besides this, `330 crore was paid as interest for raising bonds and Hudco loan,” he added. “Whatever he claimed, all of it is a lie. Even the allegation that BR Shetty Group backed out because of our government is false. They decided to drop their plans during Naidu’s tenure itself,” he explained. The minister noted that the government has prepared a plan for the development of returnable plots to be given to the farmers of Amaravati.

‘Reverse tendering to be held for 65,998 houses’

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that reverse tendering would be held for 65,998 houses, for which tenders were awarded during the TDP tenure. He noted that the government saved Rs 105.91 crore in the first round of reverse tendering in which 14,368 units in four districts were up for bidding. “This proves the corruption of the TDP government,” he alleged. He said that the agreement value of the 65,998 units was about `3,258 crore. “The reverse tendering will be done in three more phases before December 25. We expect that there will be a saving of at least 15 per cent,” he noted. The houses would be built by APTIDCO for the poor. “Had we not gone for reverse auction, there would have been a burden of Rs 75,000 to `95,000 per beneficiary.”

TDP’s roundtable on Amaravati on Dec 5

Vijayawada: A day after party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu visited capital region, the opposition TDP on Friday announced to organise a roundtable meeting on Amaravati on December 5.In a release issued here, TDP state president K Kala Venkata Rao and TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu said the roundtable conference will be held at A1 Convention Centre in Vijayawada. The party invited all opposition parties, people’s organisations, intellectuals and general public to the meeting