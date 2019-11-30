Post-operative allowance from Dec 1, Rs 225 a day, Rs 5,000 a month

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued guidelines for extending post-operative allowance to people, who undergo surgeries under Aarogyasri. The scheme will be implemented from December 1.A sum of `225 per day, not exceeding `5,000 per month, will be given to the beneficiaries during the recovery period. As many as 836 procedures under 26 specialties have been listed.

The allowance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the eligible patients within 48 hours of discharge from network hospitals. In case of failures of banking transactions, cheques will be issued within 72 hours to such patients through volunteers of village or ward secretariats. If a patient undergoes multiple procedures, then the allowance will be provided to the procedure that requires maximum number of days of rest. If a patient undergoes treatment for the same problem for the second time in the same year, then the allowance will be paid only for the first.

In the case of oncology patients for both medical and radiation therapies, where multiple cycles are allowed, post-operative allowance is allowed only once.According to the guidelines, if a patient needs rest up to 22 days, he/she will be given `225 per day. If the patient needs more than 22 days rest, he/she will be given `5,000 a month. If a patient requires rest for more than 30 days, `5,000 allowance plus `225 x number of days will be given.

The eligible patients must submit their bank account number, branch name, branch address & IFSC code and Aadhaar number to the network hospitals/Aarogya Mitras before or on the day of discharge. If there is no personal bank account number, such patient can give number of any other family member.