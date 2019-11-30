Power tariff for imitation jewellery units reduced 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending a helping hand to the people dependent on gold covering and imitation works in the rolled gold industry of Machilipatnam, the State government has decided to decrease the power tariff for them from `9.20 per unit to `3.75 per unit.

A government order issued on Friday to this effect states that there are about 250 gold covering units/immitation jewellery units in the Jewellery Park at the Krishna district headquarters. Most of the families dependent on these units are poor, it added. Considering the issue, the government announced a reduction in the power tariff to `3.75 per unit.