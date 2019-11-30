TDP to move Privilege Motion against YSRC leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Assembly session scheduled to be held from December 9, ruling and Opposition parties have engaged in a war of words. With Privilege Motion notices served on TDP MLAs Kuna Ravi Kumar and K Atchannaidu for their remarks against the Speaker, the TDP is also contemplating to move a Privilege Motion against YSRC MLAs for their “derogatory” comments against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

After the YSRC leaders lodged a complaint against the TDP leaders for the remarks made against the AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, notices were served on Atchannaidu and Ravi Kumar. “The TD Legislature Party meeting will be chaired by the party chief to chalk out the floor strategy.

We will move Privilege Motion against some of the ministers and YSRC MLAs for their abusive remarks against Naidu,’’ a senior TDP leader said. Stating that the party is currently focusing on Amaravati issue, he said party will discuss the strategy to be adopted in the House.