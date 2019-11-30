Vambay Colony dumping yard to be turned into park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that efforts were being made to address the long-pending problem of dumping yard at Vambay Colony in Ajit Singh Nagar by relocating it. After relocation, the land will be converted into a park as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The minister inspected the dumping yard along with officials concerned on Friday and noted that over 3,000 families were facing problems, ultimately affecting public health, for years because of the presence of the dumping yard.

“There are two parts to the yard. In one part, dumping is being done and the other is being used as a transit yard, where waste processing is being done. We will relocate the dumping area and turn it into a park. Efforts to move the transit yard to Guntur in a few months are also underway as it would pose a problem to the residents around. After relocation, the transit yard will also be used for public purpose,” he explained.

Later, he inspected the Telugu Talli park in the area and directed the municipal corporation officials to take steps for its development.