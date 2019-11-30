Home Cities Vijayawada

Vambay Colony dumping yard to be turned into park

After relocation, the land will be converted into a park as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Published: 30th November 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that efforts were being made to address the long-pending problem of dumping yard at Vambay Colony in Ajit Singh Nagar by relocating it. After relocation, the land will be converted into a park as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The minister inspected the dumping yard along with officials concerned on Friday and noted that over 3,000 families were facing problems, ultimately affecting public health, for years because of the presence of the dumping yard. 

“There are two parts to the yard. In one part, dumping is being done and the other is being used as a transit yard, where waste processing is being done. We will relocate the dumping area and turn it into a park. Efforts to move the transit yard to Guntur in a few months are also underway as it would pose a problem to the residents around. After relocation, the transit yard will also be used for public purpose,” he explained. 
Later, he inspected the Telugu Talli park in the area and directed the municipal corporation officials to take steps for its development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp