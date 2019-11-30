 YSRC, TDP prepare ground for fight in AP Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Assembly session scheduled to be held from December 9, the ruling and Opposition parties are engaged in a war of words. With Privilege Motion Notices served to TDP MLAs - Kuna Ravi Kumar and K Atchannaidu for their remarks against the Speaker, the TDP is also contemplating to move Privilege Motions against YSRC MLAs for their recent comments against the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for their recent “derogatory” comments against him.

After the YSRC leaders lodging a complaint against the TDP leaders for the remarks made against the AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, notices have been served to Atchannaidu and Ravi Kumar. The TDP, which took strong exception to the “abusive” words used by some of the ministers and YSRC MLAs, did not file any privilege motion.

“The TD Legislature Party meeting will be chaired by the party chief to chalk out the floor strategy and will also take a decision to move the Privilege Motion against some of the Ministers and leaders of the YSRC for their abusive words against Naidu,’’ a senior leader of the TDP said. Stating that the party is currently focusing on Amaravati issue, the TDP leader said they will have to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the ensuing Session.

“We are well aware that the YSRC resorting to mind games ahead of the commencement of the Session. We, too, are getting prepared to counter the government effectively,’’ he said. Though the TDP has a strength of 23 MLAs, it was forced to suspend Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi recently for levelling remarks against the party leadership. With some of the MLAs not turning to the ‘Deeksha’ staged by the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently on the sand issue, the YSRC leaders claim that exodus from TDP has just begun and it will hit the peak soon.