STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

APSDMA develops apps to track movement of coronavirus positive patients

The first tool is called the ‘Covid alerting tracking system’. It is being used to track more than 25,000 persons placed under home quarantine.

Published: 01st April 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, s,art phone

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has set an example for other States in tracking the movement of foreign returnees and corona positive patients.

Using two unique tools developed by the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the officials are tracking each person in home quarantine in real-time and tracking the travel history of corona positive patients with the help of a few other agencies.

The first tool is called the ‘Covid alerting tracking system’. It is being used to track more than 25,000 persons placed under home quarantine.

The officials track these people on the basis of the real-time location of their phone numbers with the help of telecom service providers and mobile tower signals.

The officials, who have the database of these 25,000 persons, consider their house location as the base location. On the basis of this, the tool automatically alerts the district authorities in case a person travels beyond 100 mt radius from the base location as the person violates the norms of home isolation.

The district authorities then direct the person to go back, to which if the violator refuses, the State authorities chip in and take action. The authorities are tracking the travel history of all the positive-tested patients using the same data and mobile tower signals through the second tool. With the help of patient’s phone number and service providers, 15 locations to where the patient has travelled prior to being tested positive are traced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APSDMA coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp