APSDMA develops apps to track movement of coronavirus positive patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has set an example for other States in tracking the movement of foreign returnees and corona positive patients.

Using two unique tools developed by the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the officials are tracking each person in home quarantine in real-time and tracking the travel history of corona positive patients with the help of a few other agencies.

The first tool is called the ‘Covid alerting tracking system’. It is being used to track more than 25,000 persons placed under home quarantine.

The officials track these people on the basis of the real-time location of their phone numbers with the help of telecom service providers and mobile tower signals.

The officials, who have the database of these 25,000 persons, consider their house location as the base location. On the basis of this, the tool automatically alerts the district authorities in case a person travels beyond 100 mt radius from the base location as the person violates the norms of home isolation.

The district authorities then direct the person to go back, to which if the violator refuses, the State authorities chip in and take action. The authorities are tracking the travel history of all the positive-tested patients using the same data and mobile tower signals through the second tool. With the help of patient’s phone number and service providers, 15 locations to where the patient has travelled prior to being tested positive are traced.