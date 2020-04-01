CM urges Delhi returnees to come forward for test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday appealed to those returned to the State after attending the Tablighi Jamath Conference in Delhi between March 15 and 17 and those who got in contact with them to come forward voluntarily to have themselves tested for Covid-19. Taking stock of the Covid-19 situation with Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and other higher officials, the Chief Minister said if the people who attended the Delhi meet and those who came into contact with them undergo treatment, it will be good for everyone.

Medical and Health department officials were asked to coordinate with the police to identify those people, have them tested and extend needed medical aid. Earlier, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the surge in positive cases in the State — 17 cases on a single day. Most of the people tested positive on Tuesday attended the religious meeting in Delhi, the Chief Minister told.

They said details of the Delhi returnees and those who travelled along with them in the train were being gathered from different sources. Most of them were already put under quarantine. Taking stock of the implementation of lockdown in the urban areas, Jagan directed the officials to ensure that there would be no congregation and strictly implement the relaxation norms in urban and rural areas as per the protocol.

He asked officials to conduct a survey in every house in the urban areas. The focus should be on the urban areas, given the density of the population. He also directed the officials to shift persons with COVID-19 symptoms from shelters. Officials said that educated and those who are well-versed in the use of technology can use the online tools to report their health situation to the officials and the Chief Minister asked them to encourage the same.

The CM enquired about the functioning of rythu bazaars and markets in the urban areas and asked the officials to ensure that the price list is displayed at the place of sale from April 1. Make sure that social distancing is maintained while people purchasing essential commodities. He also sought details on task force works in districts and instructed officials to make use of market yards’ chairmen and fill the vacant chairman posts. Chief Minister said all the bills under Aarogyasri services have been cleared and instructed the officials to deliver quality treatment for everyone.