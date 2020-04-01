Covid-19 spl officer visits FP shops, hospitals, asks people to stay at home

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special officer (covid-19) N Chandra Mohan Reddy has directed ration dealers and ward volunteers to provide the essential commodities to the beneficiaries within the prescribed time period.Reddy accompanied by VMC additional commissioner (general) A Mohan Rao conducted a ground-level inspection at Shanthi Nagar and Ayodhya Nagar and examined the social distancing being followed by the public near the fair price shops in the respective localities.

He further proceeded to Ranigarithota and met the family members and relatives of the 65-year-old person, who tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

The special officer inquired about their health conditions and asked them to take necessary medical support if they had any symptoms of cold, flu and fever.On the occasion, he requested the locals there to stay at their homes during the lockdown period and call the toll free number 18004252000 if they had any health issues.

Later, Reddy visited Siddhartha Medical College and inquired about the health condition of the patients, who had tested positive. After inspecting the facilities offered for the homeless poor and destitutes at CVR High School, Governorpet, he suggested to the officials concerned to improve upon the basic facilities given and provide food on time. VMC Special Officer Suresh was also present.