DGP promises help to stranded students in UK

VIJAYAWADA: DGP D Gautam Sawang has asked the stranded Andhra students in London to be brave and stay strong and assured all help to solve their problems.

After videos of Indian students held up at Heathrow Airport due to ban on international flights went viral, APCID NRI cell arranged a video conference from police headquarters in Mangalagiri and the NRI students of AP and other Telugu transit passengers, who were stranded in London, interacted with the DGP and explained to him the ordeal.

The students explained their grievances and thanked the AP police for reaching out to them.

The students worried about rapid spread of the virus and getting medical facilities in London in case of being affected.

They also expressed their concern over the unavailability of Asian groceries, rising prices and loss of part-time jobs. They sought government intervention to airlift the stranded students.

APCID NRI cell would be coordinating with APNRT and their UK representatives and trying to address their problems to the possible extent, the DGP said. APNRT representatives, Additional DG (APCID) PV Sunil Kumar, DIG Hari Krishna , SP GR Radhika, APNRT president Venkat Medapati and others were present at the conference.

DGP writes to police families

Earlier in the day, the DGP wrote an open letter to police families appreciating their efforts and support to the staff while performing duties in the fight against coronavirus.

In the letter, he requested the family members to create awareness among the public on the fast spreading of virus and measures to follow.