IAF flight with emergency supplies reaches Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Air Force (IAF) flight AN-32 reached Vijayawada airport on Tuesday, carrying emergency medical supplies for its employees at the Air Force Station, Suryalanka in Guntur district.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said that Flight AN-32 started in Trivandrum, travelled various cities and supplied the emergency medicines and other precautionary gears for its employees at Air Force stations to secure themselves from novel coronavirus.

As part of it, a team of air force personnel reached the airport on Tuesday and handed over the emergency medical supplies to their employees here, he added.