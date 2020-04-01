N Chandrababu Naidu says Andhra Pradesh govt to control coronavirus, seeks online all-party meeting 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the general public, including farmers and poor, are suffering a lot due to the failure of the government to take concrete measures to contain Covid-19 even two months after the virus outbreak.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, Naidu demanded that the government take immediate measures to control Cvoid-19 and door deliver essential commodities and provide minimum support price for horticulture, aquaculture, sericulture, poultry produce and Rabi crops like paddy, pulses.

He also urged the government to provide personal protection equipment to frontline warriors of the virus and Rs 5,000 assistance to each household.

Naidu also demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting online so that representatives of each party can make suggestions to help the government tide over the crisis.

Expressing concern over the fate of those who attended Tablighi Jamaat’s ill-fated convocation in Delhi and the likely spread of the infection to others during their way back home and after they reach the State, he urged the government to track and test all those from AP returned to the State after attending the three-day religious event held at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

“It is reported that more than 700 people from AP attended Convocation (Mashoora) of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi from 15th to 17th March 2020. The government should take steps to trace the participants from the State and conduct COVID tests on them.

People, who came in physical contact with participants of the said convocation, need to be identified and tests should be conducted on them,” Naidu said.

Citing the death of an old woman, Naidu alleged that the distribution of ration has gone wrong.Later, addressing a press conference on ZOOM Cloud, Naidu urged people to do yoga, pranayama and regular exercises during the lockdown to stay fit. Sunlight exposure must not be neglected, he advised.