Sanitisers, masks to rly staff by Vijayawada Division

According to SCR officials, to tide over the shortage of sanitiser in the market, electric loco-shed staff made sanitiser from isopropyl alcohol and other raw materials as per WHO guidelines. 

More than 1,000 masks made with cloth material available at depots were also distributed to trackmen, and other field staff by engineering departments in various sections.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has distributed hand sanitisers, face masks, gloves and soaps to loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards and other field staff. 

Around 400 litre sanitiser packed in 2,000 bottles of 200 ml capacity along with gloves and masks were distributed in packed kits to front line staff of all the departments involved in freight operations and asset maintenance.

Apart from that, foot operated wash basins were installed at health units in Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Tuni along with adjacent row markers to ensure social distancing while washing.

The division was taking up extensive drives for disinfection of coaches and various assets to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Regular spraying of disinfectants on all electric locos, brake vans on hourly basis was being carried out on a war footing.

