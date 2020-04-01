SCR modifies sleeper coach as prototype isolation cabins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its preparation to fight COVID-19, South Central Railway (SCR) has modified two cabins of sleeper class coaches as prototype isolation cabins. Works in this regard were being carried out at carriage workshop in Lallaguda.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya had directed officials concerned to make plans for modification of existing non-AC sleeper class coaches as quarantine/isolation cabins.

These isolation cabins will be an addition to around 1,000 quarantine/isolation beds provided by SCR at railway hospitals, health units, training institutes spread over 30 locations.

Facilities available in prototype cabins