SCR modifies sleeper coach as prototype isolation cabins
SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya had directed officials concerned to make plans for modification of existing non-AC sleeper class coaches as quarantine/isolation cabins.
Published: 01st April 2020
VIJAYAWADA: As part of its preparation to fight COVID-19, South Central Railway (SCR) has modified two cabins of sleeper class coaches as prototype isolation cabins. Works in this regard were being carried out at carriage workshop in Lallaguda.
These isolation cabins will be an addition to around 1,000 quarantine/isolation beds provided by SCR at railway hospitals, health units, training institutes spread over 30 locations.
Facilities available in prototype cabins
Each coach to have nine cabins
Two cabins modified as prototype isolation cabin
Middle, upper, side lower and side upper berths removed
Three power sockets with 5-amp capacity
Plastic curtains for cabin entrance
Berth widened by 90 mm for comfort
Provision for mosquito wire mesh
Two stainless steel bottle holders provided
Dustbins with cover
Toilets converted into bathing facility
Wash basin inside toilet removed
Tap with proper height provided
Shower, Bucket, stool and mug provided