SCR modifies sleeper coach as prototype isolation cabins

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya had directed officials concerned to make plans for modification of existing non-AC sleeper class coaches as quarantine/isolation cabins.

01st April 2020

These isolation cabins will be an addition to around 1,000 quarantine/isolation beds provided by SCR at railway hospitals, health units, training institutes spread over 30 locations.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its preparation to fight COVID-19, South Central Railway (SCR) has modified two cabins of sleeper class coaches as prototype isolation cabins. Works in this regard were being carried out at carriage workshop in Lallaguda.

Facilities available in prototype cabins

  • Each coach to have nine cabins

  • Two cabins modified as prototype isolation cabin

  • Middle, upper, side lower and side upper berths removed

  • Three power sockets with 5-amp capacity

  • Plastic curtains for cabin entrance

  •  Berth widened by 90 mm for comfort

  • Provision for mosquito wire mesh

  • Two stainless steel bottle holders provided

  • Dustbins with cover

  • Toilets converted into bathing facility

  • Wash basin inside toilet removed

  • Tap with proper height provided

  • Shower, Bucket, stool and mug provided

