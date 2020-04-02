All attendees of Jamaat meet shifted to COVID-19 quarantine centre: Krishna district police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assuring that police have taken all measures to control the spread of COVID-19, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) P Ravindranath Babu said 16 attendees of the religious congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi were identified and shifted to quarantine centre in Gannavaram on Wednesday.

The SP said special teams were formed to identify primary and secondary contacts of the attendees and shift them to isolation centres. Similarly, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said as many as 23 attendees of the congregation and their family members were identified and shifted to quarantine centres in the city.

According to the SP, as many as 17 persons from several villages in the district and 30 persons from Vijayawada attended the congregation from March 13 to 15 and returned to the district on March 16 and 17. Of the 17 attendees, one person went to Nellore on same day and was admitted in the quarantine centre in Nellore district. The SP also instructed SHOs to keep an eye on people with recent travel history.