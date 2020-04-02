Krishna police distribute essential goods

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police distributed essential commodities to around 1,000 people in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Harish Kumar Gupta launched the programme by distributing ration to police personnel.

Around 600 home guards and class four employees, 250 residents of three colonies and 70 mediapersons were provided ration. SP M Ravindranath Babu said the initiative was taken up to ensure that police personnel get their essentials while they are performing their duties during the lockdown period. The ration comprises of 10 kg rice, 2.5 kg of dal, a half-litre oil, one kg of pulses, one kg of onion. He said the rations were being handed over to the beneficiaries by their respective police station officials.