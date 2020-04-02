STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life in the times of coronavirus

Life in the 13 wards of Bhavanipuram and Old Raja Rajeswararao Pet came to a grinding halt on Wednesday after the district collector imposed further prohibitory orders.

Published: 02nd April 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By  Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Life in the 13 wards of Bhavanipuram and Old Raja Rajeswararao Pet came to a grinding halt on Wednesday after the district collector imposed further prohibitory orders. As many as nine fresh cases were reported from the district on Wednesday night.

While most of the people living in the areas purchased essential commodities and vegetables in the permitted timings, some were subjected to a lot of inconvenience when they ventured out in the evening, citing emergency reasons.

On Tuesday, collector A Md Imtiaz instructed the city police to implement high alert in Vidhayadharapuram and other localities under Bhavanipuram, Two-Town and One-Town police stations limits. Over the past week, the officials have identified a few areas as virus hotspots based on the cases reported; and imposed restrictions in the divisions 34, 36, 39, 40, 44, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 55, 56 and 57.

As part of the intensified lockdown, the police didn’t allow anyone to commute after 11 am and seized 10 motorcycles of the violators. As many as 10 special teams were formed to disperse crowd on roads and at tea shops. Meanwhile, sanitisation of all wards is in full swing. Surveillance has been scaled up following the news that a Muslim couple died under suspicious circumstances. “We have strengthened the mechanism to keep tabs on home quarantined persons to restrict their movements and that of their family members. The same applies to the general public as some localities are put on high alert,” urged Bhavanipuram circle inspector DKN Mohan Reddy.

1077  tele-medicine advisory call centre for Krishna dist. Anyone with corona symptom call the number

