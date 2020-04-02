STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Not just virus, low yield too worries mango growers

Waiting for buyers near orchards has become a routine affair for mango farmers from Nuzvid and its surrounding villages lately.

Published: 02nd April 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Waiting for buyers near orchards has become a routine affair for mango farmers from Nuzvid and its surrounding villages lately. Low yield and the 21-day lockdown in effect have made many deeply worry about what the future has in store for them. In Krishna district, the king of fruits is cultivated on 54,085 hectares and, this season, the Horticulture Department is expecting a yield of 4,32,680 metric tonnes from villages in Mylavaram, Reddygudem, Agiripalli, Nuzvid, Musunuru, Vissannapeta, Chatarai, Gampalagudem, A Konduru and Tiruvuru mandals.

In these difficult times, as the state battles coronavirus, most buyers keep away from the mango orchards in Suvaranarekha, Cheruku Rasalu, Kothapalli Kobbari and Panduri Mamidi. Those who do come to buy mangoes offer meagre prices for the produce citing low quality of the fruit, making it tough for the farmers to make a living. With little options before them, a section of farmers from Vadlamanu recently sold their produce--Pedda Rasalu and Chinna Rasalu varieties--for as low as `12-`15 per kg, as against `250-`500 per kg in previous years. 

Reddy Swami cultivated five varieties in his 20-acre land in Vadalamanu. He said mango growers were the worst-hit as the novel coronavirus began spreading in the country just before the commencement of the mango season. “Poor yield had given us enough reasons to worry. The pandemic will drown us in debt. Neither are buyers willing to buy from us, nor can we send the produce to other states as the transport sector has come to a complete halt due to the lockdown. In such times, our only hope is the government and it should provide necessary assistance to us without any further delay,” Swami rued. 

“After Ugadi, supply of mangoes to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and New Delhi begins from Nunna, one of the largest mango markets in Asia. However, this won’t be the case this time due to the impending situation,” said TRK Murthy, a buyer and owner of a company at Malavalli. 
“If the situation continues for a few more weeks, the mango growers will be the worst-affected.”
Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director (Horticulture) Ch Srinivasulu said around 60 per cent of the fruit produced in the district is sent to Maharashtra every year.

“As the number of coronavirus patients is high in the state, buyers from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are not willing to purchase the fruit citing lack of transportation. As such, the department has decided to grant permission to ply to the vehicles carrying the fruit,” he noted, and added the government has directed the police personnel not to stop these  vehicles at check posts. On whether the department was taking any step to provide remunerative prices for the fruit during the crisis, he said around 39 lakh covers were distributed to the farmers to ensure quality harvest. ‘’The full-fledged mango season will begin after April 10 and we hope that there is some improvement in the situation by then,” Srinivasulu added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp