STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Virus upends their lives, separates families

Sanitary workers work  10-12 hrs a day to prevent spread of corona; forced to stay apart from loved ones

Published: 02nd April 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

VMC workers disinfect containment zones

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise, it is the thousands of sanitation workers who are risking their lives everyday for the sake of other citizens. On Wednesday, TNIE interacted with the sanitation workers who were assigned with the task of disinfecting and maintaining hygiene at the hotspot areas and containment zones declared by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the district administration. Though they feared that their families’ safety was greatly jeopardised, they still worked relentlessly in order to strengthen the government in its fight against the contagion.

Samuel Anand, 28, said: “I have isolated myself in my rented accommodation at Bethlehem Nagar after being assigned with the task of spraying disinfectants in Gayatri Nagar, a containment zone. My wife has recently conceived. So for her safety I have to be extra cautious.”  “We are being provided with a pair of protective clothing, medical masks and a pair of gloves everyday before we join our duties. The workload has increased greatly as now I am on duty for 10-12 hours per day.” 

Explaining the conditions in which he worked at Ayodhya Nagar, another sanitation worker, 42-year-old D Srinu, said he got drenched in sweat every day due to the protective gear and the rising heat-levels were only worsening the situation. “The civic body has directed us to spray the disinfectants in the locality at least thrice a day. A few residents have acknowledged our efforts and provide us food and drinking water in disposable plates and glasses,” he observed. 

On what his family thought about his work, the 42-year-old said he had little options before him as he has a wife and two daughters to look after. “I was assigned to work in the containment zone (Ayodhya Nagar) a week ago. So I have moved my daughters to their grandmother’s place, which is two streets away from my house at Ajith Singh Nagar. I took this decision as a precautionary measure to stay away from my children. I speak to them over phone every day after coming back from work,” he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp