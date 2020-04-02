Virus upends their lives, separates families

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise, it is the thousands of sanitation workers who are risking their lives everyday for the sake of other citizens. On Wednesday, TNIE interacted with the sanitation workers who were assigned with the task of disinfecting and maintaining hygiene at the hotspot areas and containment zones declared by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the district administration. Though they feared that their families’ safety was greatly jeopardised, they still worked relentlessly in order to strengthen the government in its fight against the contagion.

Samuel Anand, 28, said: “I have isolated myself in my rented accommodation at Bethlehem Nagar after being assigned with the task of spraying disinfectants in Gayatri Nagar, a containment zone. My wife has recently conceived. So for her safety I have to be extra cautious.” “We are being provided with a pair of protective clothing, medical masks and a pair of gloves everyday before we join our duties. The workload has increased greatly as now I am on duty for 10-12 hours per day.”

Explaining the conditions in which he worked at Ayodhya Nagar, another sanitation worker, 42-year-old D Srinu, said he got drenched in sweat every day due to the protective gear and the rising heat-levels were only worsening the situation. “The civic body has directed us to spray the disinfectants in the locality at least thrice a day. A few residents have acknowledged our efforts and provide us food and drinking water in disposable plates and glasses,” he observed.

On what his family thought about his work, the 42-year-old said he had little options before him as he has a wife and two daughters to look after. “I was assigned to work in the containment zone (Ayodhya Nagar) a week ago. So I have moved my daughters to their grandmother’s place, which is two streets away from my house at Ajith Singh Nagar. I took this decision as a precautionary measure to stay away from my children. I speak to them over phone every day after coming back from work,” he added.