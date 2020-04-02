V’wada declared red zone, 24-hour curfew imposed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city has been declared as a red zone and 24-hour curfew was imposed in view of the novel coronavirus, said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah. Speaking at a review meeting attended by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and collector A Md Imtiaz at R&B guest house here on Wednesday, Venkataramaiah said 2,703 persons returned to the district from abroad in February and March. Of them, 2,444 persons were traced and kept in home isolation.

“We have identified persons who reached the district after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi. As many as 104 samples were collected and sent for laboratory tests,” he said. The minister pointed out that 14 positive cases were reported in West Godavari district on Wednesday morning and all of them had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event. However, they were all asymptomatic cases.

“The public are requested to remain cautious and follow all precautionary measures by staying indoors. A total of 8,000 beds are readied for quarantine purpose and 120 ventilators for emergency situations have been arranged.” He further said private hospitals gave their acceptance to coordinate with the government.