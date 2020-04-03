Rehabilitation centres in colleges soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed officials concerned to arrange rehabilitation centres in various colleges in the city and shift the remaining homeless people and migrant workers there.

He was speaking in a review meeting with health department officials at command control room in VMC office on Thursday. The officials informed Venkatesh that the civic body has shifted around 1,000 homeless persons and migrant workers to nine shelter homes at Vidyadharapuram, Hanuman Pet, Vehicle depot, Ranigarithota, CVR High School, PSM School, Vivekananda Charitable Trust and BC Welfare Hostels.