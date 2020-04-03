Vijayawada Municipal Corporation takes up mass disinfection campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a mass disinfection and cleaning activities in the containment zones and hot spots across the city.

As on date, the VMC has declared One Town, Gayatri Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, Ranigari Thota, Old Rajarajeswaripet and Bhavanipuram containment zones following registration of coronavirus positive cases in those areas. On Wednesday alone, nine positive cases were reported in Krishna district.

However, the district administration and the VMC officials did not give any information pertaining to residential localities of Covid-19 positive patients. With this, the panic and fear increased among the residents in the city and are appealing to the authorities concerned to make an announcement informing the details of the persons diagnosed with the virus.

When contacted, the VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) said that as of now the VMC is carrying out extensive door-to-door screening of the residents in the six containment zones and its neighbourhood along with active contract tracing of any patient. Apart from that, public and vehicular movement are zeroed in the containment zone and the daily essentials are being supplied to them at their doorstep with the support of hypermarkets. “We have urged the police to intensify patrolling in the containment zones in the city and ensure that people remain indoors to prevent further spread of the virus,” the CMOH said, adding that fire tenders have been deployed to spray disinfectants in the wards.