Doctors rendering invaluable services at time of COVID-19 crisis: KVP Ramachandra Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the attacks on the health and medical staff and hospitals, Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao emphasised the need for people to understand the invaluable services being rendered by doctors and other staff of health and medical department in the time of crisis.

In a press release, the Congress leader said the commitment and dedication of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff during the outbreak of COVID-19 is highly appreciable. He said they are doing their job round-the-clock even without having sufficient personal protective equipment.

“They are doing their duty not only by putting their lives at risk but also their family members,” he said. The MP said it was highly depressing to note that about 60 medical staff have got infected with the virus while serving COVID-19 patients.