PM’s solidarity call: ‘Be prepared for drastic changes in power demand’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Prime Minister Modi appealing the citizens to turn off lights for nine minutes on April 5, the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh and State Load Despatch Centre have issued precautionary instructions for grid stability and safety as there will be sudden a drop and rise in demand for power in a short span of time.

The officials said as the entire country would be participating in the activity, it would affect the grid security and stability if precautions were not taken. They said there would be a sharp load reduction when the lights are switched off and that the substations might experience higher voltage beyond nominal values. “Once the lights are turned on, there will be sudden increase in the demand.”

In this context, the officials have informed thermal power stations to be prepared to operate their units below technical minimum limits and that they should absorb reactive power as per capability curve.

The hydel power stations were asked to keep all units available and the wind units were asked to absorb reactive power to maintain voltage. The discoms were asked to advance agricultural loads, which are normally incident at 9 pm, by half an hour. Instructions to have all reactors in AP state grid in service also were given.