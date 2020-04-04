STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Special Parcel Express ferries essentials in time of COVID-19 pandemic

The products carried in the carton boxes contain eggs, chocolates, biscuits, garments, medicines, medical equipment, machinery parts loaded from Hyderabad and Secunderabad. 

Published: 04th April 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  To ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to various parts of the country, South Central Railway has started a Special Parcel Express on April 2 from Secunderabad to Howrah enroute halts at Kazipet, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Ankapalle. 

The parcel special departed Secunderabad at 22:00 hours on April 2 and chugged into Vijayawada railway station on Friday.

The trains has five parcel vans, containing a total of 3,005 packages, weighing 91.7 tonne. 

The products carried in the carton boxes contain eggs, chocolates, biscuits, garments, medicines, medical equipment, machinery parts loaded from Hyderabad and Secunderabad. In addition muskmelons, mangoes, iced fish were loaded from Guntakal, Nandayal, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram, while ghee tins were loaded from Anakapalle and lemon gunny bags from Vijayawada. The vans were sanitised before loading the goods and social distancing norms were followed, while loading them.

SCR makes 17,800 masks, 2,000 litres of sanitisers
The Indian Railways has been striving to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In this view, the Indian Railways has produced 2,87,704 masks and 25,806 litres of sanitisers in Zonal Railways, production unit and PSUs as on April 1.

Under this, South Central Railway has manufactured 17,800 masks and 2,672 litres of sanitiser. It has distributed them among its staff.  

This apart, workshops at Lallaguda, Rayanpadu and Tirupati have altogether produced 950 litres of sanitiser and 2,820 masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Special Parcel Express
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp