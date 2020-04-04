Special Parcel Express ferries essentials in time of COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to various parts of the country, South Central Railway has started a Special Parcel Express on April 2 from Secunderabad to Howrah enroute halts at Kazipet, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Ankapalle.

The parcel special departed Secunderabad at 22:00 hours on April 2 and chugged into Vijayawada railway station on Friday.

The trains has five parcel vans, containing a total of 3,005 packages, weighing 91.7 tonne.

The products carried in the carton boxes contain eggs, chocolates, biscuits, garments, medicines, medical equipment, machinery parts loaded from Hyderabad and Secunderabad. In addition muskmelons, mangoes, iced fish were loaded from Guntakal, Nandayal, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram, while ghee tins were loaded from Anakapalle and lemon gunny bags from Vijayawada. The vans were sanitised before loading the goods and social distancing norms were followed, while loading them.

SCR makes 17,800 masks, 2,000 litres of sanitisers

The Indian Railways has been striving to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In this view, the Indian Railways has produced 2,87,704 masks and 25,806 litres of sanitisers in Zonal Railways, production unit and PSUs as on April 1.

Under this, South Central Railway has manufactured 17,800 masks and 2,672 litres of sanitiser. It has distributed them among its staff.

This apart, workshops at Lallaguda, Rayanpadu and Tirupati have altogether produced 950 litres of sanitiser and 2,820 masks.