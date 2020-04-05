Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Negligence is the key factor for the spread of novel coronavirus, so I want to be a motivator and support other patients battling the pandemic,” said a 24-year-old youth, who was the first person in Krishna district tested Covid-19 positive.

Within 17 days, he had completely recovered from coronavirus. He was reunited with his family members after being discharged from the New Government General Hospital on Saturday.

The youth, a resident of One Town in Vijayawada, is pursuing his higher studies in Paris. From there, he returned to New Delhi on March 15 and flew to Hyderabad and arrived in Vijayawada in a private cab on March 17.

However, he didn’t have any symptoms on his arrival. On the night of March 18, the youth started suffering from high fever and was admitted to the New GGH on March 20.

In an interaction with TNIE, the youth said, “Right from my childhood, I was never admitted to hospital for any ailment, but all of a sudden after arriving in the city, I was diagnosed positive with novel coronavirus. I couldn’t believe it. But took the next step and got admitted to the hospital.”

Soon after, I was diagnosed positive with coronavirus my parents, friends and doctors stood behind me and kept on motivating me and that helped me a lot to get cured from the virus along with my willpower and the immunity system working for my well-being.

When asked about the symptoms he experienced, the youth said he had high fever on the night of March 18 and was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance.

“After being admitted to the hospital, doctors conducted various tests and I was diagnosed positive with the virus. As I was admitted to the hospital during the initial stage, I managed to battle with the virus successfully. I didn’t suffer any headache, body pains, breathing problem, asthma and diarrhoea symptoms to be faced by the persons in the next stages of the pandemic,” he said.

“I am appealing to the people diagnosed with the virus not to panic. If the virus affects a healthy person it can be cured if proper medication in the isolation ward is taken. But for those with several health complications, the virus can be threatening,’’ he said. In this regard, the people with the symptoms of the virus infection like high fever should be socially responsible and voluntarily contact the doctors and get tested to prevent further spread of the pandemic to their family members, friends and relatives. Vaccination is not there for the virus, but medication can help the combat the virus, the youth said and suggested that people stay indoors as advised by the government and prevent the community spread. Informing about the treatment given to him, the youth said the doctors and the medical staff didn’t exhibit any fear during his hospitalisation.

“I was kept in an isolation ward for more than two weeks and never felt like admitted in the hospital. A team of doctors, thoroughly monitored my case by examining my pulse, sugar levels and temperature at regular intervals. The isolation techniques, moral support and care given by the doctors helped me a lot,’’ the youth added.

