120 daily wagers, ragpickers now seek alms on Vijayawada streets

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the entire city is in lockdown, 35 families living in shanties near Padmavathi Ghat have been the worst hit ever since the restrictions came into force.

Even as they stare at an uncertain future, these families of 120 daily wagers and ragpickers have somehow managed to survive without proper food for more than a week.

While the men worked in nearby hotels, women and children earned money by selling scrap metal and discarded plastic. As all establishments continue to remain shut and citizens confining themselves to their homes, the labourers have run out of luck and resorted to seeking alms from whoever they saw on the streets.

“We have had no work since the lockdown began. While I worked in a nearby hotel, my wife was a domestic help and we were able to make Rs 400 daily together.

"Ever since the government imposed restrictions, our lives have became miserable. I’m finding it difficult to support my family. Before coronavirus kills us, we will die of hunger,” says 37-year-old Rambabu.

In these 35 families, 40 are men, 30 women and the remaining are children. Most of them are not eligible for government schemes as they do not have any identification cards such as Aadhaar and ration cards.

“We are not eligible for government support. In order to feed ourselves and children, we have to beg on the streets and look for free food every day,” Balakotayya, a ragpicker, rues. Before, if Balakotayya worked really hard, he earned Rs 300 or so. Ever since the lockdown began, he has not been able to go to the dump yard, fearing ‘police beating’. Seeing their misery, the city police have come forward to help them and assured them that food and medical aid would be provided to them regularly.