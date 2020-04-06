COVID-19: No new cases in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, tally in district remains at 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With no new case reported on Sunday, the number of covid-19 patients in the district remained at 28, said Collector A Md Imtiaz.

A total of 348 samples were sent for testing, of which 146 returned negative, 174 are under examination and 28 have tested positive, the collector said.

“Of the 28 cases, 17 were reported under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits, three cases each at Penamaluru and Jaggayyapet mandals, two cases at Nuzvid and one case each at Chandarlapadu, Machilipatnam and Nandigama,” he said.

Elaborating, the collector said respective municipal corporations and municipalities have declared these areas as containment zones. Special teams are conducting door-to-door survey to identify persons having cough, cold and fever, he added. Two youngsters who had tested positive in Vijayawada have recovered completely and were discharged on Saturday and Sunday.