Curfew in Masula after patient dies

VIJAYAWADA: Curfew has been imposed in Machilipatnam till Thursday after the town reported its first Covid-19 positive case on Saturday, as per the orders issued by district collector A Md Imtiaz.

The official requested the residents to avoid coming out of their houses unless there was an emergency situation, and buy essential commodities only in the specified timings, in an attempt to arrest the spread of virus that killed three persons in the state till Sunday.

According to officials, the localities where attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nizamuddin, Delhi resided were declared as red zones; primary and secondary contact of those persons were also quarantined.

“All the major roads in the town are closed and check posts have been set up to avoid public movement. Red alert has been declared in most of the wards in the containment zones. Curfew has been imposed in all red zones till Thursday and elaborate arrangements have been made for supplying essential commodities to the locals,” the district collector noted.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man from Chilakalapudi who was admitted to a government hospital with symptoms of Covid-19, died on Saturday.

The deceased, who later tested positive, was under treatment in Vijayawada and worked in an imitation jewellery shop in Chilakapudi. He had developed breathing complications and high fever.

The patient had visited Odisha on February 27 and returned on March 1. On March 27, he approached a regional medical practitioner (RMP) as he was sick.

“The RMP noticed symptoms of COVID-19 in the person and admitted him to the government hospital on April 1,” the collector explained.

This incident has created panic among the residents of Machilipatnam. Earlier, the officials gave relaxation for purchasing essential commodities, milk and vegetables.

“Now the sale will be through house delivery as a complete lockdown is imposed. Milk and vegetables will be supplied to all residential colonies through mobile vans,” the collector added.