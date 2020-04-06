STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: 1.13 crore people get Rs 1,000 assistance, Oppn sees foul play in distribution process 

As many as 2,39,159 volunteers have participated in the distribution of Rs 1,000 to the poor in 15,001 village/ward secretariats across the State.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As many as 1.13 crore families below the poverty line in the State got Rs1,000 financial assistance announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 21-day lockdown period.

On the second day of the distribution, 85.2 per cent of the rice cardholders were extended the benefit by 6 pm and another 14.8 per cent have to be provided the amount.

It is expected to be completed by Monday evening. The government has earlier announced to provide financial assistance of RS 1,000 to the poor, who have lost the employment because of the lockdown.

As many as 2,39,159 volunteers have participated in the distribution of Rs 1,000 to the poor in 15,001 village/ward secretariats across the State.

The Chief Minister has ordered to distribute the amount to 1.33 crore rice cardholders and `1300 crore has been allocated for the same. 

When asked whether the Centre’s assistance to the poor during the lockdown and Rs 1,000 being extended to the poor and Rs 1,000 being extended by the State government are same, SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) CEO Raja Babu said they were separate schemes.  

While the Centre’s financial assistance to widows, differently-abled and senior citizens is being directly credited to their respective Jan Dhan Bank accounts, the State government’s assistance of `1000 for rice cardholders is being handed over to them directly. TDP writes to Guv The principal opposition TDP wrote a letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan complaining the YSRC government has put  people at health risk by distributing `1,000 distribution through the ruling party leaders. 

In the letter, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Yamala Rama Krishnudu, TDP deputy floor leaders in the Assembly Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Nimmala Rama Naidu said though the number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise, the YSRC government was not paying enough attention. 
They said that though Rs 1000 assistance to the poor was proposed to be distributed through village/ward volunteers, it was done by YSRC leaders, who have filed their nominations to contest local bodies polls. 

BJP writes to SEC, alleges campaign by YSRC  
BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana shot off a letter to State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar alleging that the YSRC leaders were campaigning for their candidates for the local body elections while distributing Rs 1,000 assistance.  

He demanded that cases be booked against such candidates under the Panchayat Raj Act ordinance. Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that the ruling party MLAs, contestants of local polls and leaders ‘hijacked’ the opportunity to get political advantage.

“They are openly telling the beneficiaries to remember the assistance and vote for the YSRC during local polls. This is nothing but inducing the voters with government money which is highly objectionable,” he pointed out.

