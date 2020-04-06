Meat buyers flout social distancing norms in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the lockdown, people thronged meat stalls in the city on Sunday, throwing the social distancing norms to the wind.

From the early hours of the day, footfall at the stalls was high and many traders were able to wrap up their business before 9 am. The circles drawn at the stalls did not serve their desired purpose.

Similar rush was also witnessed at the stalls of fishermen, who operated their trade in the arterial roads of Madhura Nagar, Patamata, Ayodhya Nagar, Moghalrajpuram and Bhavanipuram, after warning by the special enforcement teams.

VMC veterinary surgeon A Ravi Chandra said the civic body had constituted 30 special enforcement teams to keep vigil on the roadside fish markets, chicken and meat stalls across the city.

“During our surprise checks, we identified four chicken and meat stalls operating at Prakash Nagar and Ranigarithota areas, which were declared as red zone by the corporation following detection of positive Covid-19 cases. A fine of Rs 1,000 has been imposed on each trader.”