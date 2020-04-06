STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Meat buyers flout social distancing norms in Vijayawada

From the early hours of the day, footfall at the stalls was high and many traders were able to wrap up their business before 9 am. The circles drawn at the stalls did not serve their desired purpose. 

Published: 06th April 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Similar rush was also witnessed at the stalls of fishermen, who operated their trade in the arterial roads of Madhura Nagar, Patamata, Ayodhya Nagar, Moghalrajpuram and Bhavanipuram, after warning by the special enforcement teams. 

Similar rush was also witnessed at the stalls of fishermen, who operated their trade in the arterial roads of Madhura Nagar, Patamata, Ayodhya Nagar, Moghalrajpuram and Bhavanipuram, after warning by the special enforcement teams. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Despite the lockdown, people thronged meat stalls in the city on Sunday, throwing the social distancing norms to the wind.

From the early hours of the day, footfall at the stalls was high and many traders were able to wrap up their business before 9 am. The circles drawn at the stalls did not serve their desired purpose. 

Similar rush was also witnessed at the stalls of fishermen, who operated their trade in the arterial roads of Madhura Nagar, Patamata, Ayodhya Nagar, Moghalrajpuram and Bhavanipuram, after warning by the special enforcement teams. 

VMC veterinary surgeon A Ravi Chandra said the civic body had constituted 30 special enforcement teams to keep vigil on the roadside fish markets, chicken and meat stalls across the city.

“During our surprise checks, we identified four chicken and meat stalls operating at Prakash Nagar and Ranigarithota areas, which were declared as red zone by the corporation following detection of positive Covid-19 cases. A fine of Rs 1,000 has been imposed on each trader.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada social distancing
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp