Migrant workers used railway tracks, fields initially to evade police, cross borders

VIJAYAWADA: Amar Kailash Shinde, his brother Manoj (24) and cousin Ranjeet (14), who began their journey from Guntur to Rajasthan on three camels on March 31, reached Hyderabad on Saturday, without any hassles.

“We could easily cross all the district borders and AP border. To our surprise, instead of restricting us, at several spots, police helped us by giving either money or food. From Hyderabad, we hope to reach home without any problems,” said Shinde.

Now, Shinde brothers, along with his wife, two children, parents and younger brother, who will join the group from Hyderabad, will head towards Bhilwara in Rajasthan. “It will take another 10 to 12 days to reach home,” he said.

Despite sealing the district and State borders to restrict the movement of people after the lockdown was announced on March 24, several migrants like Shinde could easily cross the borders and head towards their home towns from Andhra Pradesh.

When questioned, police officials said the migrants used various strategies initially to cross the district and State borders.

“When the borders were sealed, many migrants cross the borders by walking on the railway tracks. The attention of the police was completely on roads. Since all means of transportation were shut, we expected that the people would use only the roads to travel either by any vehicle or on foot. But many of them used the railway tracks to walk towards their destinations,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar told TNIE.

When questioned as to why the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel did not stop the migrants, Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said, “The role of RPF is limited only to the railway stations and platforms and not tracks. Such professional restrictions became a barrier and no one had directed them to take action in that regard.”

A few migrants lied to the policemen, he added. “It is easy to recognise migrants if they walk in big groups.

"They have been here since many years and can speak well in Telugu. So recognising them on lingual basis is always difficult. They walked in smaller groups casually like any other resident. Some did not even carry luggage,” said Rao.

Regarding crossing the toll gates at district borders, the officials said that they used the fields as the toll gates were guarded by the police.

However, after realising these tricks and strategies of the migrants to cross the borders, the police revises their strategy to stop reverse migration during the lockdown.

“We have increased the number of personnel at the borders and surrounding areas to ensure that migrants do not corss the borders,” said Rao.

Also, the track men working for the Railways were roped in, to inform the police on the movement of people on the rail tracks, he added.

Meanwhile, till date, a total of 66,566 migrants have been housed in nearly 250 relief camps set up across the State. “All arrangements for food and hygiene have been made at the camps by the government with the help of a few NGOs,” said Ayyannar.