No less than doctors, health workers proud to serve you

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: G Suresh, who had been working as an insurance agent for the past 10 years, joined the sachivalayam volunteers’ group three months ago.

He became a volunteer as he wants to serve the country in any way he can. “I always wanted to join the Army. Unfortunately, I could not get through the tests. So I thought that I should become a volunteer and do something for the society,” said the 35-year-old.

Now, he visits 100 houses every day to conduct a coronavirus-related survey. “I have always felt that insurance job has many risks due to its nature.

But I never thought something more dangerous, such as coronavirus, would come up,” he said. Despite knowing the dangers, Suresh does not mind working as a volunteer. “Going house to house is not new for me. Of course, the reasons have changed,” he said.

He, like his fellow volunteers, goes to 100 houses per day only to find if everyone there is safe and healthy. “We have finished the first phase of the survey. After continuous inputs from the authorities, we have identified foreign returness and symptomatic persons. Now, we have started re-visiting them to check whether they are following the home isolation guidelines and if anyone else is showing Covid symptoms.”

Finding something positive during these tough times, Suresh said smilinglyL “In this job, at least people cooperate. They welcome me with respect, unlike in my previous job.” ANM health ward secretary Asiya Begum said: “We are proud to do our work.

"It feels like we are no less than the doctors. They are treating the already affected and we are decreasing their burden by spreading awareness on Covid -19 and keeping a check on all foreign returnees so that the number of positive cases does not increase.”

However, some volunteers had a slightly different experience. “A majority of the people welcome us with warmth, while a few others don’t even open their doors for us or let us climb a step of their house. They fear that we might be carrying the virus and they will get infected from us. Some don’t even talk to us properly.

They either think that what we are doing is not important or they are afraid of talking to us,” said another volunteer Venkata Laksmi. Meanwhile, despite being provided with gloves, masks and sanitisers, the volunteers fear for their well-being.

“Yes, we do take all preventive measures when on the field. But due to the scorching heat, we drink water at some people’s houses. As a precaution, we carry our own bottles with us, but many a times that is not enough. We cannot say if someone is lying to us about their travel history or health condition, which puts our lives at risk. For the last 20 days, I haven’t even gone anyway near my children. I live and sleep in a separate room,” Suresh added. He takes approximately 10 minutes per household, making his a 10-hour job.

COVID warriors