MRP violation: VMC cracks down on traders

With complaints on MRP violations during the lockdown pouring in, the VMC special teams sealed two grocery stores in the city here on Monday.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

“Residents of Ramalingeswara Nagar and Kamakoti Nagar had lodged a complaint with the VMC command control room over MRP violations by the traders at their respective localities. Based on their complaints, inspections were conducted at the two grocery stores.

"Our team purchased essential commodities and after examining the prices the goods were being sold at, the team cracked down on the traders,” said deputy commissioner (revenue) D Venkata Lakshmi. 

The officials also appealed to the public to approach the command control room complaint cell on 0866-2422515, 2427485, 2424172, 8181960909 (WhatsApp) and 18004252000 (toll free) if they came across any such violation.

