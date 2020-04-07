Stranded for 20 days, truckers run out of food, money

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pritam Singh did not think that he would be stranded on a highway so close to his destination when he started from Noida.

A truck driver for decades,Pritam was transporting electronic goods to Vijayawada when he, along with many others,were forced to stop near Nunna 20 days ago, owing to the nationwide lockdown that led to the sealing of all district and state borders.

“We are stuck here since March 15. If mine is a week-long trip, then I carry ration for 10 days. Now we have nothing left to cook and eat,” says the 52-year-old.

“People from NGOs or any group distributing food and buttermilk are our only saving grace in this situation.”

Not just food, but he has also run out of money and cannot buy food from the nearby shops. “We carry some extra cash, apart from what our employers give us for fuel.

After depleting what we had on food, we’ve used 50 per cent of the money given by our boss. The remaining cannot be spent as they will be used for fuel when borders reopen,” says Surendra Singh.

Pritam further explains his circumstances: “Truckers usually carry gas stoves of 3-5 litre capacity for emergency purposes.

Most, we eat at roadside dhabas. But not all my fellow drivers can afford stove. So I cook on mine for four people. But, the stove has also run out of gas.”

Pritam and Surendra find eating a difficult job due to the change in the food habits. “We consume rotis and chapatis.

Now we live only on rice, which is distributed by the NGOs and groups or sometimes bought from the shops.

Two of my friends suffered stomach ailments due to the sudden change. Neither do we have medicines nor can we take them to doctors as we are far away from the nearest village,” Surendra adds.

Let alone healthcare, these truckers don’t even have provisions to take a bath or freshen up.

Commenting on the situation, AP Lorry Owners Association president YV Eswar Rao says, “As per my knowledge the trucks are allowed to pass. However, I will look into the matter and solve their problem.”