STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Sufficient PPE, gears available to fight coronavirus’

At present, the district has around 5,100 health professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ward boys, ANMs, ASHA workers and those in the rapid response teams.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

A worker stitches face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at a private manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Srinagar Monday April 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the Krishna authorities had previously said that there were insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for the medical professionals, now they claimed that the district has sufficient number of N95 and surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

“The demand for the PPE increased suddenly due to the sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. So it was obvious that some time was required to fill the gap between demand and supply. As we observed that the number of cases are increasing in the district, we immediately ordered more protective gears,” Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz told TNIE.

At present, the district has around 5,100 health professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ward boys, ANMs, ASHA workers and those in the rapid response teams. From July, 2019 to March 21 this year, the district had 9,970 N95 masks, of which 2,220 were given to the primary health centres (PHCs); 7000 masks were issued to district medical health officer between March 21 and 31.

Off them, 2720 were given to isolation wards, VRDL labs, GGH Vijayawada, Pinnamneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, dedicated 108 ambulances, rapid response teams till April 4.

“We have procured sufficient quantities of masks and other protective gears for all medical staff. Now there is no shortage,” added the collector. While each person is given 20 surgical masks for 10 days, the N95 masks and PPEs are given only to those treating the patients at Covid-19 hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus PPE kits
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp