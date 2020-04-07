‘Sufficient PPE, gears available to fight coronavirus’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the Krishna authorities had previously said that there were insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for the medical professionals, now they claimed that the district has sufficient number of N95 and surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

“The demand for the PPE increased suddenly due to the sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. So it was obvious that some time was required to fill the gap between demand and supply. As we observed that the number of cases are increasing in the district, we immediately ordered more protective gears,” Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz told TNIE.

At present, the district has around 5,100 health professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ward boys, ANMs, ASHA workers and those in the rapid response teams. From July, 2019 to March 21 this year, the district had 9,970 N95 masks, of which 2,220 were given to the primary health centres (PHCs); 7000 masks were issued to district medical health officer between March 21 and 31.

Off them, 2720 were given to isolation wards, VRDL labs, GGH Vijayawada, Pinnamneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, dedicated 108 ambulances, rapid response teams till April 4.

“We have procured sufficient quantities of masks and other protective gears for all medical staff. Now there is no shortage,” added the collector. While each person is given 20 surgical masks for 10 days, the N95 masks and PPEs are given only to those treating the patients at Covid-19 hospitals.