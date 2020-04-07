Vijayawada citizens freely flout lockdown rules

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In contrast to how strictly the lockdown was implemented during its initial days, many can now be seen roaming on the streets freely, despite restrictions in place and declaration of red zones and containment areas.

Blame it on the criticism on social media for being strict with the lockdown violators, there have been significant changes in the way the restrictions are being implemented lately.

On Monday, TNIE conducted a ground-level inspection in Vijayawada and observed that citizens were moving about without wearing face masks and flouted the social distancing norms, which were strictly advised in order to arrest the spread of Covid-19. Many were seen commuting in the red zones and restricted areas, too, without a fear as the police neither arrested them nor reprimanded them in any other way.On why the people were not being stopped during the lockdown, a traffic official stationed at the Police Control Room (PCR) junction, said people argue with the police when they were asked the reason for roaming outside.

“We are fed up of telling people to confine themselves in their houses. They don’t listen to us even when we plead with them that maintaining social distancing is a must as three people have died of coronavirus in the state already. They argue with us when we stop them and create nuisance.”

City-based doctor N Vittal Rao opined: “Given the country’s huge population and poor healthcare, the government believes that lockdown is the only way to check the spread of the virus. But it depends on how the restrictions are being implemented. If there are any loopholes, then the entire exercise has no meaning. Police should restrict people from coming to the roads and congregating as it will only lead to transmission of the virus from one place to the other.”

Meanwhile, police officials said people were allowed to venture out of their houses only to purchase essential commodities, milk and vegetables between 6 am and 11 am in urban areas and 6 am to 9 am in rural areas and towns.

“People should not venture out of their houses at any cost. If anyone is found roaming after the specified timings, then the police official on duty in the area should arrest him/her and seize their vehicle. Lockdown is for the safety of people and they should understand and cooperate with the police,” Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang observed.

The DGP also said instructions would be given to all ground-level staff across the state to stop all vehicles seen after 11 am in urban areas and 9 am in rural parts.

44 booked for violating lockdown Rules

Vijayawada police have booked 44 persons for reportedly violating the lockdown rules during various enforcement drives conducted across the city. Also, cases were registered against 28 shopkeepers for operating their after the allowed timing on Monday. According to a press release from Vijayawada city police commissioner’s office, as many as 29 cases of lockdown violations were registered. The police also imposed a fine of `3.98 lakh on 905 vehicle owners for violations under the MV Act